Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insiders sold US$1.6m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Aclaris Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, Neal Walker, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$896k worth of shares at a price of US$15.91 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$16.59. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 4.1% of Neal Walker's stake.

Aclaris Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ACRS Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Aclaris Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Aclaris Therapeutics insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Aclaris Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aclaris Therapeutics (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

