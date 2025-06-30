Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Added to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes Following 2025 Annual Reconstitution

Aclaris Therapeutics added to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, enhancing visibility for investors and market participation.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes following the annual reconstitution effective June 30, 2025. This reconstitution identifies the largest U.S. stocks based on market capitalization, and Aclaris's membership in the Russell 3000 ensures it is also part of the large-cap Russell 1000 or small-cap Russell 2000, as well as relevant growth and value indexes. Russell indexes, managed by FTSE Russell, are significant for investment managers due to their extensive use, overseeing approximately $10.6 trillion in assets. Aclaris, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, focuses on developing innovative treatments for immuno-inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

Aclaris Therapeutics has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility among investors and highlighting its market standing.

Membership in these indexes may attract new institutional investors who benchmark their portfolios against these widely recognized indices.

Inclusion in the Russell indexes suggests strong market capitalization, which may enhance investor confidence and interest in the company's stock.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index may signal that the company's market capitalization is considered small by investor standards, which could impact perceptions of its growth potential.

$ACRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ACRS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACRS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

WAYNE, Pa., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000



and small-cap Russell 2000



Indexes as of the conclusion of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets today, Monday, June 30, 2025.





The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 3000



Index, the Russell 2000



index, and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the





FTSE Russell website





.







About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.







Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on



X



(formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on



LinkedIn



.







