News & Insights

Stocks

Aclaris Therapeutics Expands Pipeline and Strengthens Leadership

November 18, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Aclaris Therapeutics ( (ACRS) ).

Aclaris Therapeutics has secured an exclusive license agreement with Biosion for global rights to promising biologics targeting immuno-inflammatory diseases. This move not only broadens Aclaris’ drug pipeline but also strengthens its financial position with an $80 million private placement. The leadership team has been bolstered with the addition of experienced biotech executives, aiming to advance innovative therapies for patients. The company is set for strategic growth, supported by a strong R&D engine and an enhanced cash runway extending to 2028.

See more data about ACRS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.