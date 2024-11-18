Aclaris Therapeutics Expands Pipeline and Strengthens Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Aclaris Therapeutics ( (ACRS) ).

Aclaris Therapeutics has secured an exclusive license agreement with Biosion for global rights to promising biologics targeting immuno-inflammatory diseases. This move not only broadens Aclaris’ drug pipeline but also strengthens its financial position with an $80 million private placement. The leadership team has been bolstered with the addition of experienced biotech executives, aiming to advance innovative therapies for patients. The company is set for strategic growth, supported by a strong R&D engine and an enhanced cash runway extending to 2028.

