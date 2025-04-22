Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Clearance Of ATI-052 IND By FDA

(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) announced the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of ATI-052, a potential best-in-class bispecific anti-TSLP/IL-4R monoclonal antibody. The company expects to initiate the trial in the second quarter of 2025.

Hugh Davis, Aclaris COO, said: "Key to our license agreement with Biosion, Inc. were the rights to ATI-052, a potential best-in-class investigational bispecific antibody that exhibits a high binding affinity to, and dual blockade of, both the TSLP ligand and the IL-4 receptor, and as such inhibits a key central proinflammatory pathway."

