Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Price Target Increased by 12.65% to 9.64

The average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ACRS) has been revised to $9.64 / share. This is an increase of 12.65% from the prior estimate of $8.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.37% from the latest reported closing price of $5.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 31.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.35%, an increase of 57.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 90,143K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 14,250K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 8,889K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,167K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,454K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 34.34% over the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 4,042K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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