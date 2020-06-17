Aclaris Says FDA Clears IND To Evaluate ATI-450 MK2 Inhibitor - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed an investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate ATI-450, its oral investigational MK2 inhibitor compound, in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Aclaris is supporting an investigator-initiated trial of ATI-450 for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in 36 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and will provide funding and clinical drug supply to the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC), the sponsor of the trial.

The trial is a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of ATI-450, when used in addition to standard of care therapy. The primary endpoint is the proportion of subjects who are free from respiratory failure by day 14.

ATI-450 is an investigational oral mitogen-activated protein kinase-activated protein kinase 2 (MK2) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development.

ATI-450 has been observed to regulate pro-inflammatory cytokines associated with CRS. Pharmacodynamic analysis from the first-in-human study using an ex vivo lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulation model demonstrated dose-dependent reduction of TNFa, IL1ß, IL6 and IL8.

Further analysis using this LPS model showed marked inhibition of additional cytokines linked to CRS, including GM-CSF, IL2, IFN? and MIP1a. The anti-inflammatory activity for ATI-450 was also observed in a rat model of airway neutrophilia induced by inhaled LPS. In addition, anti-viral and anti-fibrotic activity has been observed following blockade of the MK2 pathway in preclinical studies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.