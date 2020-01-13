Aclaris' MK2 Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Data in Phase I
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS announced positive data from the phase I ATI-450-PKPD-101 study on it investigational MK2 inhibitor, ATI-450, currently being developed for addressing immuno-inflammatory diseases.
The single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) clinical study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of orally administered ATI-450 in healthy patients.
Preliminary data from the study showed that treatment with ATI-450 led to marked inhibition of key inflammatory cytokines, such as TNFα, IL1β, IL8, and IL6 and was generally well-tolerated across all-dose level tested. No serious side effects were reported from the same.
Importantly, preliminary data from the study supports progression to a phase IIa proof-of-concept studies for immuno-inflammatory diseases. Aclaris plans to initiate a phase II study for treating rheumatoid arthritis in the first half of this year.
Shares of Aclaris rallied 17.2% following this announcement. However, the stock has plunged 68.2% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 0.8%.
We remind investors that in October 2019, Aclaris sold the worldwide rights to its rosacea drug Rhofade Cream and certain licenses to its related intellectual property assets to privately-held, specialty pharmaceutical company EPI Health for $55 million. The divestiture is part of Aclaris’ ongoing restructuring program to focus on its immuno-inflammatory pipeline.
Notably, Aclaris acquired the rights to Rhofade from Allergan AGN in 2018.
The company is currently developing its pipeline candidate, A-101 45% topical solution for the treatment of common warts in two late-stage studies. The candidate met the primary and all secondary efficacy endpoints, achieving clinically and statistically significant clearance of common warts in both phase III studies of THWART-1 and THWART-2.
This apart, Aclaris has two JAK inhibitors, namely ATI-501 and ATI-502 in mid-stage development for the treating alopecia. The company had in-licensed these two candidates from Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, RIGL in 2015. It has several other pre-clinical candidates in its portfolio.
Zacks Rank & Key Pick
Aclaris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the same sector is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Karyopharm’s loss per share estimates have narrowed 0.5% for 2020 over the past 60 days. The stock has surged 89.6% in the past year.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Allergan plc (AGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.