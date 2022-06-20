Aclaris (ACRS) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $15.61. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23% gain over the past four weeks.

The company is riding on strong recommendations from analysts which suggests that the stock can gain more than double this year.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.59 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Aclaris, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ACRS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Aclaris is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. KemPharma (KMPH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $4.29. KMPH has returned -17.2% in the past month.

KemPharma's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.7% over the past month to -$0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +65%. KemPharma currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

