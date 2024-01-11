Aclaris (ACRS) Down 21% on Mixed Results From Eczema Study

Shares of Aclaris ACRS lost 21.5% on Jan 10 after management announced top-line results from a phase IIb study (ATI-1777-AD-202) on its investigational topical ‘soft’ JAK 1/3 inhibitor ATI-1777 in patients with mild to severe atopic dermatitis (AD or eczema).

The ATI-1777-AD-202 study evaluated ATI-1777 as a spray at concentrations of 0.5%, 1% or 2% administered twice daily, or a once-daily treatment of ATI-1777 at 2% concentration, compared with vehicle, in AD patients aged 12 years and older.

This study met its primary endpoint of statistically significant change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score following four weeks of treatment with ATI-1777 2% administered twice daily. The EASI score was 69.7% for patients who received the spray at 2% concentration twice daily compared with 58.7% in the pooled vehicle group.

Yet, patients administered the 2% concentration of ATI-1777 once daily exhibited only a ‘trend toward significance,’ showing a 68.3% change in EASI score compared with 59.5% in the vehicle-receiving group. Per management, this difference failed to achieve statistical superiority.

Although the phase IIb study lacked statistical power for a response measured by the Investigator Global Assessment Treatment Success (ING-TS), recognized as the FDA's regulatory endpoint, Aclaris reported that the drug demonstrated improvement in this aspect. The once-daily and twice-daily 2% concentrations showed changes of 37.2% and 36.6%, respectively, compared with 27.1% and 26.3% in the corresponding vehicle cohorts.

This close proximity of ATI-1777 results with the vehicle did not sit well with the investors, which is likely the reason for the fall in share price. In the past year, shares of Aclaris have plunged 93.9% compared with the industry’s 0.5% decline.



Aclaris did not share any numerical data on the 0.5% and 1% concentrations. It intends to submit the full results at a future medical meeting.

The mixed results could also prove detrimental for the company in its search for a partner to develop and market ATI-1777. Management expects the drug to be potentially effective for treating additional indications like vitiligo.

This is one of the multiple clinical setbacks faced by management in the past year. Last November, Aclaris reported top-line data from a phase IIb study on zunsemetinib in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) indication, which failed to achieve its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. Previously, in March, Aclaris reported top-line data from a phase IIa study on zunsemetinib in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) indication, which also failed to achieve its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.

Following the above setbacks, the company had previously announced its decision to discontinue the development of zunsemetinib. However, it recently decided to revive the candidate, with plans for use as a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer and metastatic breast cancer indications.

Aclaris is also undergoing a restructuring plan, implemented last month, wherein management plans to reduce its workforce by nearly 46%. It expects to achieve this reduction by June substantially.

