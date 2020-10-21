Aclaris (ACRS) Begins Phase II Study on Eczema Candidate

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS announced that it has initiated a phase IIa study on ATI-1777, thereby beginning the clinical development of this janus kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitorfor the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Atopic dermatitis, also called eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin.

ATI-1777 is an investigational topical “soft” janus kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor. It has developed internally utilizing Aclaris’ proprietary KINect drug discovery platform.

The phase IIa study will determine the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ATI-1777 in patients with moderate or severe AD. The study is expected to enroll 42 subjects and will be conducted in the United States. The primary endpoint of the study will be the percentage change from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at week 4.If approved, ATI-1777 will be able to safely and effectively treat AD while limiting systemic exposure.

Shares of the company have increased 139.2% year to date against the industry’s decline of 7.3%.

There are various companiesdeveloping products for the treatment of AD. AbbVie ABBV is developing its oral JAK inhibitor, Rinvoq (upadacitinib),for patients with moderate-to-severe AD.

