Aclaris (ACRS) Announces Data on Atopic Dermatitis Candidate

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS announced positive preliminary top-line data from the first in-human phase IIa study evaluating its JAK 1/3 inhibitor, ATI-1777, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (“AD”).

The multicenter, double-blind, parallel-group study evaluated the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ATI-1777 in patients with moderate or severe AD. Data from the study showed that treatment with ATI-1777 led to statistically significant results in the primary efficacy endpoint at week four.

The primary endpoint of the study was the percentage change from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (“EASI”) score at week four. The study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical significance, with a 74.4% reduction in mEASI score from baseline in the ATI-1777 arm versus 41.4% reduction in the vehicle arm.

Notably, ATI-1777 was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse side effect being reported. If successfully developed and upon potential approval, ATI-1777 will be able to safely and effectively treat AD while limiting systemic exposure.

Shares of Aclaris have skyrocketed 189.9% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 11%.

ATI-1777 is an investigational topical “soft” janus kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor. It has been developed internally utilizing Aclaris’ proprietary KINect drug discovery platform.

AD, also called eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin. Several companies are developing medicines to treat AD. Sanofi (SNY)/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ REGN Dupixent is approved for treating AD.

