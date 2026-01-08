Aclarion's 2025 Nociscan Scan Volumes Hit Record High, Shares Surge 45%

(RTTNews) - Aclarion Inc. (ACON) reported strong operational momentum heading into 2026, driven by rapid adoption of its Nociscan platform and a strengthened financial position, the company said in its latest corporate update.

The company highlighted record scan-volume growth, expanding commercial traction across the U.S. and Europe, and continued progress in its pivotal CLARITY trial.

Nociscan, Aclarion's proprietary MRI-based decision-support tool, uses biomarkers and augmented-intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the source of chronic low back pain. Chronic low back pain remains one of the most common and costly musculoskeletal conditions globally, often leading to unnecessary surgeries due to diagnostic uncertainty.

Aclarion said Nociscan scan volumes increased 69% year-over-year in 2025, with Q4 2025 volumes rising 114% compared with the same quarter in 2024, marking the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth across sited in the U.S., U.K., and E.U.

Management noted that new physician adoption, payer coverage expansion, and broader clinical awareness contributed to the accelerating utilization.

The company ended 2025 with $12 million in cash, maintaining a debt-free balance sheet and extending its cash runway into 2027, which Aclarion said provides "strategic flexibility" to support commercial expansion and clinical development.

Aclarion also outlined key milestones for 2026, including continued enrollment in its pivotal CLARITY trial, designed to validate Nociscan's ability to improve surgical decision-making for chronic low back pain.

The company aims to enroll 25% of patients by the end of Q2 2026, with the first internal interim data readout expected in Q3 2026. Early data from the study are anticipated to support broader payer engagement and potential future regulatory pathways.

Looking ahead, Aclarion plans to expand its commercial presence, deepen partnerships with spine-care networks, and continue building clinical evidence to support Nociscan's role in improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary spinal surgeries.

ACON is currently trading in the pre-market at $8.45, up 46.96%.

