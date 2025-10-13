Aclarion Stock Rises 32% After Global Pain Conference Presentation

Markets
(RTTNews) - Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) climbed 31.89% to $11.34, up $2.74, after showcasing its Nociscan platform at the International Society of Pain and Neuroscience - ISPN Annual Meeting in London.

The solution uses MR spectroscopy to identify biomarkers of discogenic low back pain, helping doctors tell which lumbar discs are causing pain and improving treatment decisions for patients.

The stock opened at $10.82, reached a high of $17.68 and a low of $10.21, compared with a previous close of $8.60. It trades on the NASDAQ, with volume at 3.61M shares, well above average. The 52-week range is $6.20 to $3,499.51.

Analysts maintain a price target of $22.00, signaling potential further upside from current levels.

