Aclarion Signs Agreement With Weill Cornell For Use Of Nociscan To Treat Lumbar Disc Disease

(RTTNews) - Aclarion Inc. (ACON), a commercial-stage healthcare company, announced on Tuesday that a second commercial agreement had been established with Weill Cornell Medicine, to conduct a study on lumbar surgery to treat degenerative disc disease, using the company's AI-driven platform Nociscan.

Nociscan combines artificial intelligence (AI) with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and was developed by Aclarion to non-invasively determine painful discs in the lumbar spine, to effectively treat chronic lower back pain (cLBP). cBLP effects about 266 million people worldwide, leading to degenerative disc disease (DDD). Nociscan identifies the location of disc pain by use of certain chemical biomarkers and has shown a 97% surgically verified success rate.

The two-year prospective, randomized study by Weill Cornell Medicine and Och Spine will be led by neurosurgeon Dr. Roger Hartl, and aims to increase knowledge on DDD, its natural history, causes, and potential treatment. Nociscan will be utilized to evaluate the effectiveness of lumbar microdiscectomy surgery with or without a bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) injection on patient reported outcomes, intervertebral disc (IVD) health, and pain biomarkers.

Hartl was quoted, saying, "This trial strives to enhance our understanding of disc degeneration in patients, and illuminate chemical aspects of disc degeneration not available with traditional imaging".

ACON closed Monday at $3.31, down 3.22%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $3.24, down 2.06%.

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