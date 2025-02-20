Aclarion Showcases NOCISCAN's Innovative Role in Chronic Low Back Pain Management at 2025 Spine Summit, Led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore

Dr. Nicholas Theodore will discuss NOCISCAN's innovative use of MR Spectroscopy and AI for chronic low back pain at the Spine Summit.

Aclarion, Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 Spine Summit, where Dr. Nicholas Theodore will present on NOCISCAN, a decision support tool that utilizes MR Spectroscopy and AI to assist physicians in personalizing treatment for chronic low back pain. Dr. Theodore, a prominent figure in neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins University, will highlight how NOCISCAN helps identify painful discs that traditional imaging may miss, enabling more tailored treatment plans. Chronic low back pain affects millions globally, and NOCISCAN is designed to noninvasively differentiate between painful and nonpainful discs, providing critical insights to optimize clinical treatment. The presentation is scheduled for February 21, 2025.

Aclarion is showcasing its innovative NOCISCAN decision support tool at the 2025 Spine Summit, highlighting its significance in treating chronic low back pain.

Dr. Nicholas Theodore, a prominent figure in neurosurgery and orthopaedic surgery, will present on NOCISCAN's capabilities, lending credibility and visibility to the product.

NOCISCAN is recognized as the first evidence-supported SaaS platform designed to noninvasively differentiate between painful and nonpainful lumbar discs, addressing a major healthcare challenge affecting millions globally.

The presentation at a major industry event may lead to increased adoption and awareness of NOCISCAN, potentially driving growth for Aclarion.

Press release emphasizes reliance on high-profile endorsements, suggesting a possible lack of independent validation for NOCISCAN's effectiveness in clinical settings.

Use of numerous technical terms may alienate a broader audience, leading to potential misunderstandings about the product's benefits and applications.

Forward-looking statements introduce risks and uncertainties that might deter potential investors and create concerns about future performance.

What is NOCISCAN?

NOCISCAN is a decision support tool that helps physicians personalize treatment for chronic low back pain using MR Spectroscopy and augmented intelligence.

Who is presenting at the Spine Summit?

Dr. Nicholas Theodore, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, will present how NOCISCAN is transforming spine surgery.

When and where will the presentation take place?

The presentation will occur on February 21, 2025, at 1:15 PM EST at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

How does NOCISCAN identify painful discs?

NOCISCAN uses chemical biomarkers and proprietary algorithms to differentiate between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine.

Is NOCISCAN available to physicians?

Yes, NOCISCAN is designed to be used alongside other diagnostic tools to enhance clinical decision-making for chronic low back pain.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc.,



(“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW),



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today its participation in the 2025 Spine Summit.





Renowned orthopedic surgeon



Nicholas Theodore, MD



, will discuss how NOCISCAN is revolutionizing spine surgery by combining cutting-edge MR Spectroscopy with augmented intelligence. Dr. Theodore is the Donlin M. Long Professor and Professor of Neurosurgery & Orthopaedic Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He also serves as the Director of the Neurological Spine Program, Director of the Complex Spine Fellowship Program, and Co-Director of the Carnegie Center for Surgical Innovation for Johns Hopkins University.





“Disruptive technologies require strong advocacy from physician luminaries, and the insights provided by Dr. Theodore and the Aclarion KOL team have been valuable as we strive to make NOCISCAN more broadly available,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer, Aclarion. “We look forward to Dr. Theodore’s presentation at the Spine Summit as he highlights how NOCISCAN empowers physicians to ‘see’ painful discs that are invisible with traditional imaging so they can develop tailored treatment plans for patients with chronic low back pain.”







PRESENTATION DETAILS:









LOCATION: JW Marriott Tampa Water Street











Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s NOCISCAN solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. NOCISCAN objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, NOCISCAN provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.





For a copy of the NOCISCAN presentation, please email:



info@aclarion.com







To find a NOCISCAN center, view our site map



here



.







About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with NOCISCAN, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, NOCISCAN receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, NOCISCAN provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit



www.aclarion.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







