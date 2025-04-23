Aclarion, Inc. to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 on Chronic Low Back Pain Solutions

Aclarion, Inc. will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, discussing innovations in chronic low back pain detection.

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company specializing in chronic low back pain diagnosis, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 on April 23, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET. CEO Brent Ness will discuss the company's initiatives and recent developments. Aclarion's Nociscan is the first SaaS platform that helps physicians differentiate between painful and non-painful lumbar discs by utilizing Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) data and advanced algorithms. This non-invasive solution aims to enhance treatment strategies for patients experiencing low back pain. An updated investor presentation is available on Aclarion's website.

Aclarion is showcasing its innovative technology, Nociscan, which is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform designed to assist physicians in distinguishing between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine.

The company is actively engaging with the investment community by presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, providing an opportunity to highlight its value-driving initiatives.

Aclarion's updated investor presentation reflects transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about the company's progress and strategic direction.

The company relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty regarding its future performance and can lead to skepticism from investors.

The use of proprietary algorithms and technology to address chronic low back pain may result in regulatory scrutiny or challenges in gaining widespread clinical acceptance.

What is Aclarion, Inc.?

Aclarion, Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in chronic low back pain identification using biomarkers and AI algorithms.

What is Nociscan?

Nociscan is Aclarion's proprietary SaaS platform that helps distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine.

When is Aclarion presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase?

Aclarion will present at the showcase on April 23, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET.

Where can I find Aclarion's investor presentation?

The updated investor presentation is available on Aclarion's website at https://investors.aclarion.com/.

How does Nociscan work?

Nociscan uses magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data and AI algorithms to provide insights into the source of low back pain.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc.,



(“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW),



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.





Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion, will be presenting on the Company and recent value-driving initiatives.





In conjunction with the event, Aclarion has published its updated investor presentation, which can be found on its website at



https://investors.aclarion.com/



.







About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit



www.aclarion.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Kirin M. Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.







ksmith@pcgadvisory.com









Media Contact:







Jennie Kim





SPRIG Consulting







jennie@sprigconsulting.com





