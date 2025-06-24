Aclarion, Inc. to Present NOCISCAN at State of Spine Surgery Think Tank in Cabo San Lucas

Aclarion participates in State of Spine Surgery conference, showcasing NOCISCAN for chronic low back pain diagnosis and treatment.

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company specializing in chronic low back pain diagnostics, announced its participation in the State of Spine Surgery Think Tank in Cabo San Lucas from June 25-28, 2025. Renowned spine surgeon Dr. Kris Radcliff will showcase Aclarion's NOCISCAN platform, which uses advanced biomarkers and AI algorithms to noninvasively identify pain sources in lumbar discs.

Aclarion's participation in the State of Spine Surgery Think Tank highlights the recognition and interest in its NOCISCAN platform among leading experts in spinal care.

The presentation by Dr. Kris Radcliff at a prestigious conference underscores the clinical relevance and innovative capabilities of NOCISCAN, which may attract further attention from healthcare providers.

NOCISCAN is positioned as a potential standard of care for chronic low back pain, addressing a significant healthcare issue affecting millions globally.

The press release emphasizes Aclarion's reliance on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty and risks that could significantly affect the company's plans and financial condition, which may concern investors.



The description of NOCISCAN as the "first evidence-supported" platform does not specify the level of clinical validation or peer-reviewed research backing these claims, which may raise skepticism about its efficacy among healthcare professionals.



The focus on chronic low back pain as a global healthcare problem may highlight the competition within the market, suggesting that Aclarion's product must distinguish itself significantly to gain a foothold against existing solutions.

Aclarion's NOCISCAN platform is a SaaS solution that noninvasively identifies biomarkers associated with discogenic pain in chronic low back pain patients.

Renowned spine surgeon Dr. Kris Radcliff will present Aclarion's NOCISCAN platform at the upcoming State of Spine Surgery Think Tank.

The State of Spine Surgery Think Tank will take place from June 25-28, 2025, in Cabo San Lucas.

NOCISCAN helps physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful lumbar discs, providing insights to optimize treatment strategies.

More information about NOCISCAN can be found on Aclarion's official website at www.aclarion.com.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aclarion, Inc.,





(“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW),



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today its participation in the upcoming



State of Spine Surgery Think Tank



, taking place in Cabo San Lucas, June 25-28, 2025.





Renowned spine surgeon



Dr. Kris Radcliff



will present Aclarion's groundbreaking platform, NOCISCAN, highlighting its innovative approach to noninvasively identify objective biomarkers of discogenic pain. Dr. Radcliff will also discuss how he has integrated NOCISCAN into his practice to develop more personalized, effective surgical strategies for his patients with chronic low back pain.





“The State of Spine conference brings together the top thought leaders in spine care, and having Dr. Radcliff present NOCISCAN underscores the growing interest in our platform’s clinical and commercial value,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer. “Dr. Radcliff has successfully integrated NOCISCAN into daily clinical practice and his real-world insights will reinforce the scalability of our technology and its potential to become the standard of care for chronic low back pain.”







Details of the Presentation:











Title:



MR Spectroscopy, Augmented Intelligence, and Low Back Pain - a New Gold Standard



Date:



Saturday, June 28, 2025



Time:



10:20 AM











Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s NOCISCAN solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. NOCISCAN objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, NOCISCAN provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.





For a copy of the NOCISCAN presentation, please email:



info@aclarion.com







To find a NOCISCAN center, view our site map



here



.







About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with NOCISCAN, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, NOCISCAN receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, NOCISCAN provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit



www.aclarion.com.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contact:







Kirin Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.







ksmith@pcgadvisory.com







Media Contact:





Jennie Kim





SPRIG Consulting







jennie@sprigconsulting.com





