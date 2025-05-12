Aclarion Inc. Partners with Texas Back Institute for CLARITY Clinical Trial to Enhance Chronic Low Back Pain Treatment

Texas Back Institute joins Aclarion's CLARITY trial to evaluate Nociscan's efficacy in improving surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain.

Aclarion, Inc. has announced the Texas Back Institute (TBI) as a participant in its CLARITY clinical trial, designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Nociscan in improving surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain. The trial aims to demonstrate Nociscan's capabilities in identifying pain sources using MR Spectroscopy and augmented intelligence. TBI, known for its research and excellence in patient care, will contribute to the study, which will enroll 300 patients undergoing surgery for discogenic low back pain. The trial is expected to provide insights that could enhance surgical decisions and patient outcomes in a market where millions suffer from low back pain.

Texas Back Institute's participation in the CLARITY trial enhances Aclarion's credibility and strengthens its research partnerships with prestigious institutions.

The CLARITY trial's focus on evaluating Nociscan's clinical and economic value has the potential to improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain, positioning Aclarion as a leader in innovative spine technology.

Nociscan's development as a noninvasive SaaS platform, combined with its evidence-supported approach, could significantly impact the treatment landscape for chronic low back pain, addressing a major global healthcare issue.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduces uncertainty regarding the company’s ability to meet its expectations, potentially leading to investor skepticism.

Participation in a clinical trial may indicate that the Nociscan solution is not yet proven or accepted as a standard treatment, which could affect the company's credibility and market acceptance.

The mention of multiple high-volume trial sites raises questions about the competitiveness of Aclarion's Nociscan solution compared to other treatments and diagnostic methods available in the market.

What is the CLARITY clinical trial?

The CLARITY trial is a study to evaluate Nociscan’s ability to improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain.

Who is participating in the CLARITY trial?

The Texas Back Institute has joined other sites like Johns Hopkins Medicine and Northwestern Medicine in the CLARITY trial.

What technology does Nociscan use?

Nociscan utilizes Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) and augmented intelligence (AI) to identify sources of low back pain.

How does Nociscan help physicians?

Nociscan objectively quantifies biomarkers associated with disc pain, aiding physicians in optimizing treatment strategies.

What is the goal of the CLARITY trial?

The primary goal is to measure changes in back pain after surgery, guiding better surgical treatment decisions.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aclarion, Inc



.,



(“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW),



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the addition of the



Texas Back Institute



(TBI) as a CLARITY (



C



hronic



L



ow b



A



ck pain



R



andomized



I



ndependent



T



rial stud



Y)



trial site. The pivotal CLARITY study is designed to demonstrate Nociscan’s clinical and economic value in spine surgery.





“Texas Back Institute has a rich tradition of excellence in research. We remain focused on the relationship between diagnostic evaluations and treatment outcomes,” said Alexander Satin, MD, board certified orthopedic spine surgeon, Texas Back Institute. “We have participated in numerous studies involving discography, MRI, minimally invasive procedures, and total disc replacement. The CLARITY trial is exciting, in part, because it builds on previously published evidence and aligns well with our patient population at Texas Back Institute. Our physicians and research leaders are pleased to participate in this important trial.”





Texas Back Institute joins the growing roster of previously announced CLARITY trial sites, which includes Johns Hopkins Medicine, Northwestern Medicine and Advocate Aurora Research Institute. The principal investigator for the trial is Dr. Nicholas Theodore of Johns Hopkins Medicine.





The CLARITY trial is a prospective, randomized multi-center study evaluating patients who are scheduled to undergo surgical treatment of 1- or 2- level discogenic low back pain. The study will enroll 300 patients at multiple high-volume sites across the US and all patients will receive a Nociscan prior to surgery. The study will be randomized at a 1:1 ratio of surgeons blinded-to-Nociscan and unblinded-to-Nociscan to guide the surgical treatment (Fusion / TDR). The primary endpoint is change in back pain as measured on a 100mm VAS Back at 12 months compared to baseline, with several secondary endpoints collected.





“The Texas Back Institute’s reputation for excellence in patient care, innovation and research is renowned,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “It is common, at spine society meetings, that TBI physicians and research leaders are not only in attendance but actively presenting their extensive research to advance the spine industry. We are grateful to have this expert group of physicians and researchers participating in the CLARITY trial.”





Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain and has the potential to drive better surgical outcomes.





For more information about CLARITY, please visit:







CLARITY Trial











To find a Nociscan center, view our site map





here





.





For more information on Nociscan, please email:





info@aclarion.com









All organizations cited and/or quotes from individuals not part of Aclarion have reviewed and approved the contents herein.







About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit



www.aclarion.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Kirin M. Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.









ksmith@pcgadvisory.com











Media Contacts:







Jennie Kim





SPRIG Consulting







jennie@sprigconsulting.com





