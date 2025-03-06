Aclarion, Inc. Announces Expansion of Nociscan Access in New York and New Jersey to Address Chronic Low Back Pain

Aclarion plans to expand Nociscan access in New York and New Jersey to enhance chronic low back pain diagnosis.

Quiver AI Summary

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company specializing in chronic low back pain solutions, announced plans to expand access to its Nociscan service in New York and New Jersey, building on existing partnerships with RadNet affiliates. The expansion is driven by the increased availability of MR Spectroscopy and enhanced operational capabilities to meet rising demand. Aclarion's CEO, Brent Ness, emphasized that improving access is crucial for making Nociscan the standard of care for chronic low back pain patients. Nociscan is recognized as the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to help differentiate between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine, aiding physicians in optimizing treatment strategies. The company highlighted the growing prevalence of chronic low back pain, which affects millions globally, and the success rate of surgeries following Nociscan-guided assessments.

Potential Positives

Aclarion plans to expand Nociscan access across key markets in New York and New Jersey, indicating growth and responsiveness to market demand.

The partnership with RadNet affiliates enhances the company's operational capabilities and reflects strong relationships with influential imaging providers.

Nociscan's unique position as the first evidence-supported SaaS platform for distinguishing between painful and nonpainful discs could position Aclarion as a leader in addressing chronic low back pain.

The press release highlights a significant 97% surgical success rate associated with Nociscan, emphasizing its effectiveness in clinical applications.

Potential Negatives

Expansion plans may indicate a response to prior limitations or shortcomings in service availability for Nociscan, suggesting a need to catch up with demand.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks that could affect future performance, signaling potential instability in the company’s projections.

The press release does not provide specific details on financial matters or projected outcomes, which could imply a lack of transparency that investors might find concerning.

FAQ

What is Aclarion's role in chronic low back pain treatment?

Aclarion utilizes biomarkers and AI algorithms to help identify the source of chronic low back pain in patients.

What is Nociscan and how does it work?

Nociscan is a SaaS platform that noninvasively distinguishes between painful and nonpainful discs using magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Where is Nociscan expanding its services?

Nociscan is expanding access across key markets in New York and New Jersey, partnering with RadNet affiliates.

What is the surgical success rate associated with Nociscan?

Nociscan demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when treating all identified pain positive discs.

How can I find a Nociscan center?

You can find a Nociscan center by visiting Aclarion's site map available on their website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ACON stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc.,





(“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW)



,



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today plans to expand Nociscan access across key markets in New York and New Jersey. The expansion plans build on previously established Nociscan sites with RadNet affiliates in both states and are driven by the increased availability of MR Spectroscopy (MRS) and enhanced remote operations capabilities within RadNet to meet growing market demand for Nociscan.





“Expanding scanner access is a key element of our strategy to drive Nociscan to standard of care for patients with chronic low back pain,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “The additional sites RadNet is onboarding will help us enable more convenient access to grow scan volume in response to physician demand. It also underscores our strong relationship with this important national imaging provider.”





Lenox Hill Radiology (LHR) operates convenient, outpatient imaging centers located in the metropolitan New York area, and 79 total locations throughout New York state. LHR Park Avenue, a flagship site, initially adopted Nociscan to provide access to leading spine physicians in private practice and from globally recognized organizations such as Weill Cornell.





New Jersey Imaging Network (NJIN) is one of the largest imaging providers in NJ with 33 locations. NJIN-Union, in metro NJ, was the first site in NJ to adopt Nociscan to support both local physicians and out-of-market referrals through the convenience of Newark Liberty International Airport and Teterboro Airport.





Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-identified pain positive discs are treated.





To find a Nociscan center, view our site map



here



.





For more information on Nociscan, please email:



info@aclarion.com









About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit



www.aclarion.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Kirin M. Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.







ksmith@pcgadvisory.com









Media Contact:







Jennie Kim





SPRIG Consulting







jennie@sprigconsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.