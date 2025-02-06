Aclarion Announces Northwestern Medicine as Initial Site for Pivotal CLARITY Trial Evaluating Nociscan for Low Back Pain Treatment

Aclarion's CLARITY trial at Northwestern Medicine evaluates Nociscan's efficacy for chronic low back pain surgical outcomes.

Aclarion, Inc. has announced that Northwestern Medicine will serve as the initial site for its pivotal clinical trial, CLARITY, designed to assess the effectiveness and economic value of Nociscan in improving surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain. The trial, led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore of Johns Hopkins, will enroll 300 patients undergoing surgery for discogenic low back pain across multiple U.S. sites. Nociscan, utilizing magnetic resonance spectroscopy and augmented intelligence, aims to help physicians differentiate between painful and nonpainful discs, thereby optimizing treatment strategies. This development highlights Aclarion's commitment to addressing chronic low back pain, a major global healthcare issue affecting millions.

Potential Positives

Northwestern Medicine, a leader in clinical trials, will be the initial site for the pivotal CLARITY trial, enhancing the credibility and visibility of Aclarion's Nociscan technology.

The CLARITY trial is fully funded and will involve multiple high-volume sites across the US, demonstrating robust support and commitment to the study.

Nociscan is positioned as a revolutionary SaaS platform that objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers associated with disc pain, potentially setting a new standard in the treatment of chronic low back pain.

The study aims to enroll 300 patients, which could lead to significant clinical evidence supporting the adoption of Nociscan, enhancing Aclarion's market position in the healthcare technology space.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on the outcome of the CLARITY trial could be seen as a significant risk; negative results may undermine confidence in Nociscan and Aclarion's technology.

The press release heavily emphasizes the significance of the CLARITY trial and its funding, which may suggest that the company's financial stability relies on the success of this trial.

Potential skepticism from the medical community and investors about the novelty and efficacy of Nociscan, given that it is a new approach to diagnosing low back pain compared to traditional methods.

FAQ

What is the CLARITY trial?

The CLARITY trial is a pivotal randomized study evaluating Nociscan's impact on surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain.

Who is leading the CLARITY trial?

The CLARITY trial is led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore from Johns Hopkins University.

What technology does Nociscan utilize?

Nociscan uses MR Spectroscopy (MRS) and augmented intelligence to identify sources of low back pain.

How many patients will be enrolled in the study?

The study will enroll 300 patients scheduled for surgical treatment of discogenic low back pain.

What are the primary outcomes of the CLARITY trial?

The primary endpoint is the change in back pain measured on a 100mm VAS scale at 12 months post-surgery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Aclarion, Inc





., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW)



,



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced Northwestern Medicine as the initial site in the pivotal CLARITY trial, which is designed to demonstrate Nociscan’s clinical and economic value in spine surgery.





“Northwestern Medicine is a leader in clinical trials. In 2024, Northwestern led over 6,900 clinical studies with 372,561 study participants,” said Alpesh Patel, MD, Professor and Co-Director of the Northwestern Center for Spine Health. “We are pleased to participate in Aclarion’s CLARITY trial, a groundbreaking randomized controlled trial examining Nociscan’s impact on discogenic low back pain surgical outcomes. Low back pain is a complex problem and advancements like Nociscan are helping to advance our understanding of low back pain in fundamentally important ways.”





Aclarion recently announced that the CLARITY trial is fully funded and will be led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore of Johns Hopkins as principal investigator. The CLARITY trial is a prospective, randomized multi-center study evaluating patients who are scheduled to undergo surgical treatment of 1- or 2- level discogenic low back pain. The study will enroll 300 patients at multiple high-volume sites across the US and all patients will receive a Nociscan prior to surgery. The study will be randomized at a 1:1 ratio of surgeons blinded-to-Nociscan and unblinded-to-Nociscan to guide the surgical treatment (Fusion / TDR). The primary endpoint is change in back pain as measured on a 100mm VAS Back at 12 months compared to baseline, with several secondary endpoints collected.





“We are pleased to launch the CLARITY trial with a prestigious institution like Northwestern and renowned spine expert Dr. Alpesh Patel. I saw firsthand from my earlier experiences commercializing algorithms in the cardiology space how well-designed clinical trials could drive the adoption of cloud-based, augmented intelligence platforms. When compared to traditional testing options, these technologies improved diagnostic accuracy, reduced unnecessary procedures and ultimately saved the health system significant costs,” said Brent Ness, CEO, Aclarion. “At Aclarion, we are committed to building the same level of evidence to ensure adoption of Nociscan for all stakeholders is a logical and well-supported step for chronic low back pain.”





Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain and has the potential to drive better surgical outcomes.





For more information about CLARITY, please visit:







CLARITY Trial











To find a Nociscan center, view our site map





here





.





For more information on Nociscan, please email:





info@aclarion.com









This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or to buy any securities or a solicitation of any proxy, consent, vote or approval with respect to any securities of Aclarion, Inc. No offer, sale, issuance or transfer of securities shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, issuance or transfer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.







About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit





www.aclarion.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Kirin M. Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.









ksmith@pcgadvisory.com











Media Contacts:







Jennie Kim





SPRIG Consulting









jennie@sprigconsulting.com







