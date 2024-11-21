Aclarion announces Nociscan featured RSNA Edition of MAGNETOM Flash

Aclarion (ACON) announced its Nociscan product is featured in the RSNA Edition of Siemens Healthineers magazine, MAGNETOM Flash. The RSNA annual meeting is December 1-4, 2024. The inclusion of Nociscan highlights the challenges of chronic low back pain and illustrates the growing importance of MR spectroscopy, MRS, as an innovative decision support tool for physicians. “Aclarion is pleased to have Nociscan featured in the 2024 RSNA Edition of MAGNETOM Flash,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer. “We are honored to have renowned physicians like Drs. Eastlack and Jabour illustrate how they utilize Nociscan. We expect this article will be an important feature at the 2024 RSNA meeting and a valuable reference for physicians and clinicians into 2025 and beyond, as the medical community continues adopting enhanced decision support tools, like Nociscan, to solve the low back pain diagnostic dilemma.”

