Aclara Resources secures funding from CORFO program for AI project

Aclara Resources (ARAAF) announced that its Chilean subsidiary, REE Uno, has been awarded a research, development and innovation grant of $730,000 from the Innovation Management Division of the Chilean Economic Development Agency to implement and further develop a new exploration technology using artificial intelligence models. Combined with Aclara’s own investment, the initiative will have total funding of approximately $1M. This initiative harnesses advanced multi-variable machine learning models to analyze and interpret complex data, revolutionizing rare earth element exploration, particularly associated with ionic clay deposits. The algorithms are designed to process large volumes of geological and geospatial data generated both internally as well as acquired from third parties, all of which is stored and organized within a centralized database developed by Aclara. This AI system enables real-time analysis of the databases, while simultaneously integrating field data developed by Aclara’s Exploration Team. The combination of powerful data processing, adjusted by geological interpretation capabilities, allows the Company to thoroughly evaluate large areas of land for potential REE mineralization hosted in ionic clays. By rapidly processing very large datasets, this technology aims to identify high potential exploration targets while optimizing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact.

