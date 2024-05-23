News & Insights

Ackroo Inc. Achieves Solid EBITDA Growth Amidst Revenue Dip

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Ackroo Inc (TSE:AKR) has released an update.

Ackroo Inc. reports a 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, hitting $505,705, despite a 15% decline in total revenue and a 12% decrease in subscription revenue following the divesture of their GGGolf business. The company has also successfully paid off debt from the GiftFly acquisition and made significant progress in the Simpliconnect migration and operational streamlining. Early Q2 shows a rebound in sales, and cost-saving measures have been implemented to maintain positive earnings growth.

