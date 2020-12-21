Ackrell SPAC Partners I, a blank check company targeting a branded fast-moving consumer goods business, raised $120 million by offering 12 million units at $10. The company offered 2 million more units than anticipated. Each unit contains one subunit and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Each subunit contains one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant.



The company is led by Chairman Michael Ackrell, founder and CEO of Ackrell Capital; Vice Chairman Shannon Soqui, co-founder and CEO of Next Frontier Brands; CEO nominee Jason Roth, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Next Frontier Brands; and COO nominee Stephen Cannon, who serves as President of Everest Partners and has experience from several other SPACs.



Ackrell SPAC Partners I plans to target a branded fast-moving consumer goods business, primarily focusing on the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors, as well as hemp-based branded consumer goods.



Ackrell SPAC Partners I plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACKIU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Ackrell SPAC Partners I, a SPAC targeting branded customer goods, prices upsized $120 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.