Ackman's SPAC nearing deal with Universal Music Group - WSJ

June 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is nearing a deal with Universal Music Group that would value the company at about $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3vPqub3)

Universal Music Group and Pershing Square Tontine did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

