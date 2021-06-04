Ackman's Pershing Square unit confirms talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings PSTH.N (PSTH) confirmed on Friday it was in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, which is being spun-off by France's Vivendi VIV.PA, for around $4 billion.

Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore BOLL.PA, is planning to cash in on its UMG crown jewel, the world's biggest music label with artists such as Taylor Swift, by spinning off the entity to existing shareholders.

"Universal Music Group is one of the greatest businesses in the world," said Bill Ackman, CEO of PSTH.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

