US Markets
PSTH

Ackman's Pershing Square unit confirms talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Billionaire investor William Ackman's blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) confirmed on Friday it was in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, which is being spun-off by France's Vivendi, for around $4 billion.

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings PSTH.N (PSTH) confirmed on Friday it was in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, which is being spun-off by France's Vivendi VIV.PA, for around $4 billion.

Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore BOLL.PA, is planning to cash in on its UMG crown jewel, the world's biggest music label with artists such as Taylor Swift, by spinning off the entity to existing shareholders.

"Universal Music Group is one of the greatest businesses in the world," said Bill Ackman, CEO of PSTH.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSTH VIV BOLL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular