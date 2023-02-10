World Markets
JEF

Ackman's Pershing Square reaps $2.7 bln from rate trade but down 9% in 2022 -letter

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 10, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square fund reaped $2.7 billion on interest rate trades in 2022, but not enough to plug losses and the fund finished the year down almost 9%, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters.

U.S. stock indexes had a dismal 2022 with the S&P 500 slumping almost 20%, as the Federal Reserve battled soaring inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes that roiled markets.

Pershing Square Capital Management in 2022 lost 8.8% of its net asset value its worst result since 2016, while its share price fell 14.6%, the presentation dated Feb. 9 showed.

The assets minus the liabilities in Ackman's fund trade at a discount to its share price. The fund may consider moving its listing from Europe to the United States to remedy this, a Jefferies analyst note JEF.N said on Friday.

"It would likely offer a very good chance of materially narrowing the discount, given the nexus for the fund and manager has always been the U.S. anyway," said the Jefferies note.

"This possibility is also something that we do not feel is currently reflected in PSH's share price," it said.

The contents of the presentation were reported by Institutional Investor on Thursday.

Pershing Square traditionally holds a smaller number of investments. Stock positions in companies such as Lowe's LOW.N, Netflix NFLX.O, Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N, Domino's Pizza DBZ.N, Hilton HLT.N and Universal Music Group UMG.AS detracted from positive performance elsewhere, the note said.

A performance fee was not charged by Pershing Square Holdings in 2022, the presentation said.

Positions in Netflix and Domino's Pizza were sold in order to free up capital for new opportunities, said the presentation.

Interest rate protection in the form of derivatives known as swaptions, a bet on volatility in rates markets, the fast food company Restaurant Brands International, energy hedges and share buybacks all retraced losses, the presentation said.

The interest rate hedges were initiated in late 2020 and early 2021. In 2022 the fund entered new positions in long-term interest rates, currencies and energy it said.

The Fed raised rates from near zero in March to a range of 4.25%-4.5% last year, hiking rates by a further 25 basis points last week.

Pershing Square declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Louise Heavens)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square fund reaped $2.7 billion on interest rate trades in 2022, but not enough to plug losses and the fund finished the year down almost 9%, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters.

U.S. stock indexes had a dismal 2022 with the S&P 500 slumping almost 20%, as the Federal Reserve battled soaring inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes that roiled markets.

Pershing Square Capital Management in 2022 lost 8.8% of its net asset value its worst result since 2016, while its share price fell 14.6%, the presentation dated Feb. 9 showed.

The assets minus the liabilities in Ackman's fund trade at a discount to its share price. The fund may consider moving its listing from Europe to the United States to remedy this, a Jefferies analyst note JEF.N said on Friday.

"It would likely offer a very good chance of materially narrowing the discount, given the nexus for the fund and manager has always been the U.S. anyway," said the Jefferies note.

"This possibility is also something that we do not feel is currently reflected in PSH's share price," it said.

The contents of the presentation were reported by Institutional Investor on Thursday.

Pershing Square traditionally holds a smaller number of investments. Stock positions in companies such as Lowe's LOW.N, Netflix NFLX.O, Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N, Domino's Pizza DBZ.N, Hilton HLT.N and Universal Music Group UMG.AS detracted from positive performance elsewhere, the note said.

A performance fee was not charged by Pershing Square Holdings in 2022, the presentation said.

Positions in Netflix and Domino's Pizza were sold in order to free up capital for new opportunities, said the presentation.

Interest rate protection in the form of derivatives known as swaptions, a bet on volatility in rates markets, the fast food company Restaurant Brands International, energy hedges and share buybacks all retraced losses, the presentation said.

The interest rate hedges were initiated in late 2020 and early 2021. In 2022 the fund entered new positions in long-term interest rates, currencies and energy it said.

The Fed raised rates from near zero in March to a range of 4.25%-4.5% last year, hiking rates by a further 25 basis points last week.

Pershing Square declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Louise Heavens)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
LOW
NFLX
CMG
HLT
QSR
DPZ
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.