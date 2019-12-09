Ackman's Pershing Square makes new bet on Agilent Technologies

BOSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has made a new bet on Agilent Technologies Inc A.N, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

This marks the second time Ackman's $7 billion fund has announced a new position this year, following a purchase of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N shares earlier this year.

Agilent Technologies' stock price jumped nearly 5% in after-hours trading after Ackman's investment was made public.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

