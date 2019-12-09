US Markets

Ackman's Pershing Square makes new bet on Agilent Technologies

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has made a new bet on Agilent Technologies Inc, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

BOSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has made a new bet on Agilent Technologies Inc A.N, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

This marks the second time Ackman's $7 billion fund has announced a new position this year, following a purchase of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N shares earlier this year.

Agilent Technologies' stock price jumped nearly 5% in after-hours trading after Ackman's investment was made public.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular