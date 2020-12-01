Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 62.8% for the year

BOSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman, who cautiously hedged his portfolio before the historic market sell-off in March, has extended his gains to 62.8% for the year so far.

Last month, Ackman's publicly traded Pershing Square Holdings portfolio gained 13.4%, lifting the $11.4 billion portfolio to a net gain of 62.8% in the first 11 months of 2020, according to a performance review.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

