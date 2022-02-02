US Markets

Ackman's Pershing Square ends January down 8.2 pct

Maiya Keidan Reuters
Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings lost 8.2% in January, clawing back returns in the last week of the month after recording heavier losses.

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio ended the first three weeks of January down 13.8%, the worst performance to start a year for Ackman in years.

However, Pershing Square Holdings lost 1.3% in both January 2021 and January 2020 after making gains of 18.3% in the first month of 2019.

