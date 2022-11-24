Ackman’s Hong Kong short is logical, not likely

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pershing Square boss Bill Ackman is taking another tilt at the Hong Kong dollar, betting the government will be forced to break its link to the greenback. His logic is stronger today than when he took the plunge in 2011 but it’s up to Beijing, not Hong Kong.

Back then Ackman famously predicted that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority would allow the local currency to strengthen against the U.S. dollar. This time, he’s betting the opposite: in a series of tweets, he revealed his fund has built a "large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar" and questioned why China would need to continue the city's 39-year-old peg. Fellow hedgie Kylie Bass has made similar pronouncements since at least 2019.

Ackman has better timing than Bass. Hong Kong's fortunes are tied to the mainland, where the central bank is cutting rates to stem the fallout from Covid-19 lockdowns and crashing property and exports. The financial hub is already in a recession and grappling with everything from a dearth of initial public offerings to capital outflows that are further denting demand for the local dollar. Yet the currency peg means authorities must follow the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, pushing up debt-servicing costs and undermining stimulus efforts for an economy where outstanding loans and advances are over 14 times quarterly output.

A secular decline in Hong Kong might ultimately sabotage the peg at some point. Since June, the HKMA has already drained two-thirds of Hong Kong's aggregate balance, a gauge of cash levels in the banking system, to a two-year low of HK$100 billion ($12.8 billion).

On the other hand, Hong Kong is a city, not a country. To abandon the peg for an untested construct would introduce uncertainty to China’s only hard-currency financial market, its primary function from Beijing’s perspective. In October, Egypt abandoned its dollar peg as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund. The Egyptian pound then lost a fifth of its value in 30 days.

Politically speaking, to change the regime after an American hedge fund manager publicly shorted it would look like admitting Ackman, Bass, and other China bears have a point; that’s a non-starter. The peg might snap eventually, but that still looks unlikely today.

Bill Ackman, chief executive of U.S. hedge fund Pershing Square, on Nov. 24 said his fund is betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break. He tweeted that his fund holds a "large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar through the ownership of put options" and added that “it is only a matter of time before [the peg] breaks.”

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a tight band between 7.75 and 7.85 per dollar and was last at 7.8178 per dollar.

