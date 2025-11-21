Ackermans & Van Haaren Says On Track To Record At Least 15% Annual Earnigns Growth

(RTTNews) - Ackermans & Van Haaren NV, (AVHNF,ACKB.BR) on Friday posted trading update for nine months projecting at least 15 percent increase in net profit for the full year 2025 compared to previous year.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, energy and resources, and growth capital businesses.

"DEME, Delen Private Bank, Bank Van Breda and SIPEF are all heading towards record results for the full year 2025 and also Nextensa has significantly increased its contribution while making progress in its strategic reorientation" says Ackermans & Van Haaren.

For the first nine months,Marine Engineering & Contracting based, DEME revenue for had a total turnover of 3.10 billion from 2.99 billion a year ago.

Combined Client asset of Delen and Van Breda banks increased to 83.91 billion euros from 72.73 billion euros in the prior year.

Under real estate, Nextensa reported a net profit of 35.2 million euros from 20.9 million euros in the prior year. However, Rental income slipped to 43.8 million euros from 53.4 million euros in the prior year.

SIPEF oil production grew to 325,624 tons from 266,502 tons in the prior year.

Looking ahead, DEME's management reiterates its expectations full-year turnover to be at least in line with 2024 and forecasts a strong year-over-year EBITDA improvement, with the EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 22%.

Meanwhile, Nextensa's full-year rental income is expected to be lower than last year as a result of the disposal program.

With palm oil prices continuing at elevated levels and higher output across all producing region, Share of the oil production group SIPEF is projected to range between $115 million and $125 million by the firm.

On Wednesday, the shares of ACKB.BR had closed 0.37% higher at 217.60 euros in the Brussels market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.