Ackermans & van Haaren NV Projects Strong 2024 Profits

November 22, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (GB:0GYM) has released an update.

Ackermans & van Haaren NV reports a strong third quarter in 2024, maintaining momentum with core participations like DEME and Delen Private Bank, and projects a net profit exceeding 400 million euros for the year. The company bolstered its portfolio with strategic investments in V.Group and Confo Therapeutics, while also increasing stakes in Nextensa and SIPEF. AvH’s financial position remains solid with a net cash position of 294.8 million euros as of September 2024.

