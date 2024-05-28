Ackermans & Van Haaren Approves Dividend and Directors

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (GB:0GYM) has released an update.

At Ackermans & Van Haaren’s ordinary general shareholders’ meeting, all agenda items were approved, including a gross dividend of 3.40 euros per share. Director mandates were renewed, and Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren BV was appointed as auditor for three years. The net dividend, after withholding tax, will be payable from June 3, 2024.

