ACIW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (Symbol: ACIW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.18, changing hands as high as $24.28 per share. ACI Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACIW's low point in its 52 week range is $19.68 per share, with $29.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.18.

