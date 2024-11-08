News & Insights

Acinque S.p.A. Sees Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 08, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Acinque S.p.A. (IT:AC5) has released an update.

Acinque S.p.A. reports a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with significant boosts in EBITDA, EBIT, and net results, driven by the consolidation of Agesp Energia S.r.l. and efficiency improvements. Despite a drop in total sales revenues due to reduced Superbonus interventions and commodity prices, the company has optimized its organizational structure, enhancing economic and operational efficiencies across its business units. The firm’s strategic efforts have also led to a notable improvement in net financial debt and leverage ratios.

