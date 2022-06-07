Markets
ACIW

ACI Worldwide To Divest Corporate Online Banking Solutions To One Equity Partners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide (ACIW) announced an agreement to divest its corporate online banking solutions to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. OEP will acquire ACI Digital Business Banking for $100 million in cash.

The company noted that the divestment aligns with its three-pillar strategy - fit for growth, focused on growth and step-change value creation - aimed at short- and long-term shareholder value creation.

The company will update financial guidance when the transaction closes and expects the timing to be in third quarter, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular