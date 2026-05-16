ACI Worldwide Stock Trails S&P 500 by 40 Points as One Fund Cuts Stake by $4.4 Million

Key Points

Aristotle Capital Boston sold 105,810 shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.44 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $9.56 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The trade size represented 0.28% of the reported 13F AUM.

The quarter-end holding stood at 660,819 shares valued at $27.09 million.

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Aristotle Capital Boston cut its stake in ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 105,810 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $4.44 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

Aristotle Capital Boston disclosed in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 105,810 shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter. The estimated value of this reduction, based on the average closing price for the period, was approximately $4.44 million. The stake’s quarter-end market value decreased by $9.56 million, a figure that includes both share sales and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

The fund reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, which now represents 1.68% of its reported 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AEIS: $48.88 million (3.04% of AUM) NASDAQ:MTSI: $45.84 million (2.85% of AUM) NYSE:HASI: $37.71 million (2.34% of AUM) NYSE:AER: $34.54 million (2.14% of AUM) NYSE:AGI: $33.85 million (2.10% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, ACI Worldwide shares were priced at $40.87, down 15% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $40.87 Market Capitalization $4.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.79 billion Net Income (TTM) $226.7 million

Company Snapshot

ACI Worldwide offers digital payments software and platforms, including merchant management, payment processing, real-time payments engines, fraud management, and digital banking solutions.

The firm generates revenue through software licensing, transaction processing fees, and value-added services for digital payments and electronic bill presentment.

It serves banks, merchants, billers, and organizations in sectors such as consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, utilities, and government worldwide.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. is a global provider of software solutions focused on digital payments and real-time transaction processing. The company leverages a broad product suite and cloud-based platforms to address the evolving needs of financial institutions and merchants. Its scale and deep expertise in payment infrastructure position it as a key enabler of secure, efficient, and innovative payment experiences across diverse industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Even with solid operating momentum, ACI shares have struggled to keep pace with the broader market, and some investors may simply be reallocating toward faster-moving areas of fintech and AI infrastructure, which seems like it could be the case here.



What makes the timing interesting is that ACI’s underlying business actually improved last quarter. First-quarter revenue rose 8% to $426 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 12% to $105 million. The company also raised full-year guidance after reporting strong growth in real-time payments and merchant solutions, both of which expanded more than 20%.



Meanwhile, management said annual recurring revenue bookings increased 39%, while recurring revenue climbed to nearly $313 million. ACI also repurchased $65 million worth of stock during the quarter and still has roughly $391 million remaining under its authorization.



Still, it remains unclear whether or how soon ACI can translate steady payments infrastructure demand into sustained earnings acceleration. The business appears healthier than the stock chart suggests, but investors likely still want proof that growth can consistently outpace legacy payments peers.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerCap. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.