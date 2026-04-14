Is ACI Worldwide Stock a Buy After Reinhart Partners Purchased 1.1 Million Shares?

Key Points

Reinhart Partners, LLC. increased its ACI Worldwide stake by 1,103,405 shares; estimated transaction value is $46.34 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $37.56 million, reflecting both the share purchase and stock price changes.

This trade represented a 1% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund holds 2,234,814 shares valued at $91.65 million.

The position now accounts for 2.63% of reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. added 1,103,405 shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to its portfolio. The estimated value of this trade is $46.34 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026.

The fund’s total ACI Worldwide position increased to 2,234,814 shares worth $91.65 million at quarter-end. The net position value rose by $37.56 million, incorporating both new purchases and price movement.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising the ACI Worldwide stake to 2.63% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing include: NASDAQ: ACLS: $154.30 million (4.4% of AUM) UNK: FCNCA: $147.60 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: SIMO: $147.56 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: MOD: $130.29 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: IDCC: $127.54 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, ACI Worldwide shares were priced at $39.89, down 21.68% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 50.15 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $39.89 Market Capitalization $4.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.76 billion Net Income (TTM) $226.66 million

Company Snapshot

ACI Worldwide offers digital payment software solutions including merchant acquiring, payment processing, fraud management, and omni-channel commerce platforms.

It generates revenue primarily through software licensing, transaction-based fees, and value-added services to financial institutions and merchants.

The company serves banks, merchants, billers, and organizations across sectors such as finance, insurance, healthcare, utilities, and government.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. is a global provider of software and services that enable real-time digital payments and fraud prevention for financial institutions and merchants. The company leverages a broad portfolio of payment solutions to address the complex needs of clients in highly regulated industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Reinhart Partners’ purchase of 1,103,405 additional ACI Worldwide shares in the first quarter of 2026 is noteworthy because it suggests the investment advisory firm has a bullish outlook towards the stock.

The buy came at a time when ACI shares were down. The stock hit a 52-week low of $38.05 in February. It seems Reinhart Partners found the drop a compelling opportunity to pick up shares for less.

ACI Worldwide stock is down because the company missed forecasts for fourth quarter earnings per share of $1.01, coming in at $0.90 instead. But ACI is growing revenue.

It posted Q4 sales of $481.6 million, up from the prior year’s $453.0 million. It expects Q1 revenue to come in between $405 million and $415 million. This represents growth over the previous year’s $394.6 million.

With its share price down, ACI’s stock valuation is near a low point for the past year, as evidenced by its price-to-earnings ratio of 18. This suggests now is a good time to buy shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Modine Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.