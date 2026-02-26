ACI Worldwide Q4 Profit Declines; Sees Revenue Growth In Q1, FY26

(RTTNews) - Payments technology firm ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter decreased to $64.34 million or $0.62 per share from $98.56 million or $0.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $0.90 per share, compared to $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $481.60 million from $453.04 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the company now projects revenues between $405 million and $415 million for the first quarter and between $1.88 billion and $1.91 billion for the full-year 2026.

ACIW closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the Nasdaq at $41.48, up $2.40 or 6.14 percent.

