ACI Worldwide Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guides Q1, FY24 Revenues In Line

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter increased to $122.62 million or $1.12 per share from $90.23 million or $0.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $1.27 per share, compared to $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 5 percent to $476.56 million from $451.81 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $477.50 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company now projects revenues between $300 million and $310 million for the first quarter and between $1.547 billion and $1.576 billion for the full-year 2024. The Street is looking for revenues of $308.55 million for the quarter and $1.55 billion for the year.

