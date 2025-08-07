ACI Worldwide Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boost FY25 Revenues Outlook

(RTTNews) - Payments technology firm ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) reported Thursday that net income for the second quarter decreased to $12.20 million or $0.12 per share from $30.89 million or $0.29 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $0.35 per share, compared to $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, five analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 7 percent to $401.26 million from $373.48 million in the same quarter last year. Recurring revenue was up 13 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $380.45 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company now projects revenues between $460 million and $470 million for the first quarter. Revenues are now projected between $1.710 billion and $1.740 billion for the full-year 2025, up from the prior forecast between $1.690 billion and $1.720 billion The Street is looking for revenues of $446.90 million for the quarter and $1.71 billion for the year.

