ACI Worldwide Q1 Loss Narrows On Improved Revenue

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), a software company that provides payments software solutions, Tuesday reported a loss of $7.75 million or $0.07 per share for the first quarter, narrower than loss of $32.31 million or $0.30 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $316.02 million from $289.68 million last year.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $306.26 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company has raised the top end of its annual revenue outlook. It now sees revenue to be in the range of $1.547 billion to $1.581 billion for the full year, up from the previous outlook of $1.547 billion to $1.576 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.56 billion.

