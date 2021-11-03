ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insiders sold US$3.3m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, Jeremy Miles Wilmot, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$38.94 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$30.15. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, ACI Worldwide insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ACIW Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership of ACI Worldwide

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.2% of ACI Worldwide shares, worth about US$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ACI Worldwide Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no ACI Worldwide insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by ACI Worldwide insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ACI Worldwide. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ACI Worldwide and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

