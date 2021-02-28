ACI Worldwide, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Last week, you might have seen that ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.8% to US$38.26 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.3b were in line with what the analysts predicted, ACI Worldwide surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.62 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ACIW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ACI Worldwide's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.33b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 69% to US$1.05. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.34b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.98 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$44.83, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ACI Worldwide at US$46.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ACI Worldwide is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that ACI Worldwide's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.0% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than ACI Worldwide.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ACI Worldwide following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that ACI Worldwide's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$44.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ACI Worldwide. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ACI Worldwide going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ACI Worldwide you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.