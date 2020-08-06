ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Prepared Remarks:

John Kraft -- Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

[Technical Issues] deck today, a copy of which is available on our website as well as with the SEC.

On this morning's call is Odilon Almeida, our CEO, and Scott Behrens, our CFO.

Before I turn it over, I'd like to share the Company management will be attending the Wells Fargo Virtual 5th Annual Technology Services Forum on August 11; the Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference, August 12; and the Second Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1X1 Conference on August 19.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Odilon.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone.

Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. On our last earnings call in May, COVID-19 and unprecedented global impact on people and economies was top of mind and the central focus of our discussion. Now in August, we find ourselves in slightly different circumstances but with many of the same challenges. I hope you and your families are staying safe and well and we at ACI remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our employees as we seamlessly support our customers.

On today's call, I will begin with our second quarter financial results. Importantly, I'd also like to share in more detail my vision for profitable revenue growth and long-term value creation.

We are living in a different world compared to even three or four months ago. While different parts of the globe are experiencing different stages and levels of severity of the pandemic, undoubtedly there are ways in which our world has changed from [Technical Issues]. As it relates to ACI, the pandemic has heightened awareness and accelerated widespread acceptance of the essential role digital payment systems play in our modern economy.

Starting with the second quarter, new sales bookings were $136 million, up 6% from Q2 last year. We saw particular strength in our merchant business, signing two larger PSP contracts, RS2 in Europe and Hyperpay in Middle East, that will allow these partners to offer merchant acquiring and e-commerce services to their customers in new geographies. Another area of continued strength in the quarter was real-time. We signed a long-term support agreement with our customer, Rabobank, who was looking to expand its existing real-time payment offering by supporting batch payments. Another existing customer, one of the largest interbank switches in Indonesia, has selected ACI to orchestrate all their alternative payments, including QR, early pay and other real-time offerings. Despite our revenues being impacted by COVID-19, our EBITDA increased by 42% compared to Q2 of 2019 with margin expansion increasing to 35%, up from 25% last year.

Our efforts to improve operational discipline are working, and we continue to focus on maximizing profitability while advancing our pipeline of deals to position ACI for future continuous, profitable growth.

As I mentioned last quarter, we are fortunate to have a resilient business model with significant recurring revenue, reliable cash flows and high customer retention, all of which are helping us weather the COVID-19 related uncertainty. On our first quarter call, I shared with you my background and experience in realigning operations toward revenue growth, margin expansion and value creation. I also spoke about time I devoted to speaking with ACI's customers, employees and leaders. Since that time, I have also been getting feedback from our investors. These conversations have made clear to me that ACI has a strong portfolio of customers in software-led payment solutions, and importantly the human capital and talent to succeed.

On the last earnings call, I have also communicated my initial and high-level perspectives on ACI's growth potential and the three pillars of our strategy which will position the Company for continuous profitable growth. Today, I'm pleased to share additional details on our progress. Over the last few months, we have engaged our best internal experts and industry-leading consultants to help us review our business and intensify opportunities for efficiency gains and growth optimization. These small consultant teams have worked with me on several similar efforts over many years. We have a playbook with a proven track record. Although our work is not complete, we have identified key initiatives to support the three pillars of our strategy that will drive value creation opportunities for ACI.

Our first pillar, Fit for Growth, is the refining and realignment of our organizational structure and operating model to better position the Company for organic growth. This involves reviewing the organization model and geographic footprint and designing an agile and nimble organization that is better at creating and sustaining continuous profitable organic growth. We are also designing a best-in-class global sales organization and culture. This initiative focuses on execution, and we will strengthen accountability, enhanced transparency and reduced duplicative costs throughout the Company. We are very close to hiring a Chief Revenue Officer and a Chief Human Resources Officer to complete the leadership team.

Our second pillar is called Focus on Growth. We'll design an organic growth strategy that puts a disciplined focus on areas where we can optimize growth. We are reviewing our current solutions to identify the best opportunities to invest our operating and capital expenditures going forward. We will focus on a smaller set of growth-rich software-led solutions supported by differentiated innovation in specific geographies and market segments. We will ensure all of our priority solutions are cloud-first in terms of architecture, deployment and operations. We will prioritize investments that have the best market opportunities to generate the highest revenue growth and cash flows and would earn the highest ROI. This will become a core discipline here at ACI. Importantly, this investment will come from cost discipline and reallocation, not incremental spend.

Our third pillar is Step Change Value Creation through M&A. We've also continued to pursue accretive M&A to drive step change value creation for our shareholders and further expedite our growth.

Executing on our three pillar strategy will encompass cost rationalization, which is already well under way. As we previously discussed, we actioned approximately $20 million in annual cash cost reductions in early 2020. During Q2, we further increased this amount by approximately $30 million in cost reductions related to COVID-19 by reducing the use of contractors, T&E expenses and other non-HR expenses for the rest of 2020.

In addition, as part of our new strategy work, we're identifying additional cash cost savings by flattening our organizational structure, eliminating duplicative costs across our new organization and reducing our global facilities footprint. A good part of the savings will be reinvested behind growth and reassure value maximization to our shareholders.

Additionally, we are reviewing our capital allocation. Our short-term priority is to continue to deleverage the business. In Q2, we paid down $40 million and our net debt ratio has declined to 3.3 times as of Q2 2020. In the medium term, we will also reallocate free cash flow to invest in our business, return capital to our shareholders through share buybacks and undertake accretive M&A.

We plan to provide an update on our progress implementing these initiatives on our Q3 earnings call. We also expect a fulsome discussion during an Investor Day we are targeting for November 2020.

I know ACI is under way and will be fully launched by January 2021. We understand there is much work to do, but I have said before, I strongly believe we have the right team to succeed. There is a sense of urgency as well as optimism throughout the management team as we execute our new strategy to reposition the business for long-term value creation.

To conclude, driving revenue growth is in my DNA and will be in the new ACI DNA too. We have a clear vision. ACI is well positioned to capitalize on the emerging trends in digital payments and specifically real-time payments. But we have plenty of room to improve in operational and go-to market discipline and execution. I have no doubt that by executing on our three 3 pillar strategy, leveraging our go-to-market experiencing and benefiting from a new cutting-edge sales process and culture, we will generate continuous profitable growth and significant value creation.

I will now hand the call to Scott to discuss the Company's Q2 results. Scott?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Odilon, and good morning, everyone.

I first plan to go through our results for the second quarter and then provide some high-level commentary regarding our expense reduction initiatives and outlook for the rest of 2020. We'll then open the line for question.

I'll be starting my comments on slide 7 with key takeaways from the quarter. New bookings were $136 million, up 6% from Q2 last year as we continued to see strong growth in real-time payments as well as our bill pay solution. We ended the quarter with a 12-month backlog of $1.1 billion and a 60-month backlog of $5.8 billion. Q2 revenue came in at $300 million, up 2% from Q2 last year on a constant currency basis. The growth was driven primarily by having a full quarter of Speedpay revenue in 2020 versus a partial quarter in 2019. Excluding the impact of the incremental Speedpay revenue, revenue declined on a constant currency basis by roughly 10%, primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19.

Looking at our On Demand business which saw a 15% decline excluding Speedpay, the largest portion of the decline is related to the shift in tax payments from Q2 to Q3 as a result of the IRS and many of the state tax deadlines moving out 90 days this year. Aside from the government tax payments, we have seen year-over-year declines in other biller segments as a result of COVID-19, but those transaction declines have been offset by higher transactions from our secure e-commerce solution.

We saw less of an impact from COVID-19 in Q2 in our On Premise business, which declined 2% compared to Q2 last year. Declines in nonrecurring license and service revenues were partially offset by higher recurring maintenance revenue.

We saw total recurring revenue grow 4% compared to Q2 last year and now comprises 78% of total revenue versus 75% of total revenue in Q2 last year. And despite the challenges related to COVID-19, we continue to focus on maximizing profitability.

Our efforts to improve our operational discipline helped generate significant profitability growth in the quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $78 million, up 42% from Q2 last year. Consolidated net adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 35%, up from 25% last year, which represents nearly 1,000 basis points of improvement. It's important to note that this growth is not just a result of the incremental Speedpay contribution as EBITDA also grew on an organic basis, improving 25% compared to Q2 last year. We saw profitability improvement in both our On Demand and our On Premise businesses on an organic basis.

Turning next to slide 8. Starting with debt and [Phonetic] liquidity. The solid growth in EBITDA delivered strong cash flow from operating activities of $68 million in the quarter, up more than 370% from Q2 last year. And we have significant liquidity, as we ended the quarter with $129 million of cash and $300 million available on our revolver. We also paid down $40 million of debt during the quarter. Our current debt balance is $1.3 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 3.3 times.

Turning next to our outlook for the rest of 2020. As previously announced, given the uncertainties around COVID-19, we've temporarily suspended our financial guidance for the rest of the year. So I won't give you full financial ranges, but I will say again that while revenues have been impacted by COVID-19, we are very focused on maximizing profitability and cash flow.

As Odilon mentioned, we've actioned approximately $30 million in cost reductions in response to COVID-19 by reducing the use of contractors, T&E expenses and other non-HR expenses for the rest of 2020. This is in addition to the approximately $20 million in annual and ongoing cash cost reductions that we implemented as we entered 2020 pre-COVID.

Further, as a part of our new strategy work, the team here is identifying additional cash cost savings by flattening our organizational structure, eliminating duplicative costs across our new organization and reducing our global facilities footprint. We anticipate that a good portion of the savings will be reinvested behind growth initiatives. Odilon and I and the rest of the management team are heavily engaged in this review and we plan to provide more details at our November Investor Day.

So that concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready to open the line to questions at this time.

Questions and Answers:

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

[Technical Issues] Just, guys, could you give just a little bit more color on the bill pay? I think I missed the commentary there. Could you actually talk about how bill pay did and give us your estimate of what type volume might have pushed into the third quarter?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. What I mentioned was that we had -- the biggest driver of ultimately the decrease in bill pay year-over-year was the shift in the tax payments. And so -- I didn't necessarily mention transaction volume, but the year-over-year Q2 decline related to government tax payments was about $16 million.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

That's helpful. And have you seen that volumes then have a commensurate uptick in July?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

A good portion of that came back in July, but not all of it. I mean, obviously, we're going to have to see how the rest of the quarter goes and all the way through the extension timing to see if we get that all back. But a good portion came back in July.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Great, great. And then just one question on -- I know as capitalized software looks like it's up about 40% year to date, what are you thinking about that for the full year and what are some of the projects that are included in that you capitalized for the quarter?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Really, the only place we do that in is in our -- in parts of our On Demand business, so it'll be the platforms. So we're going through right now platform consolidation, we're going through, especially in the bill pay side of the business, and the front end under -- what we bought under Speedpay was the next-gen front end and we're continuing to develop that. So I wouldn't look at Q2 as a trend by quarter going forward. Obviously, there was -- there were certain work that could certainly be progressed more in the last 90 days than others because that's more internal piece of work.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Kyle Peterson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. This is actually Kyle Peterson on -- for Mayank. Thanks for taking our questions. I just wanted to start out on gross margins. It looks like they were definitely one of the big drivers of the profitability upside this quarter. Just wanted to see how much of that was organic improvement versus Speedpay fully lapping and then trying to get any flavor as to how much of that might be sustainable to keep expanding on the gross margin side in the back half of the year.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Well, if we just looked at the pure organic business, we had 25% increase in EBITDA year-over-year, and that contribution came across pretty much all of our cost lines, so would have benefited at the gross margin line. And we saw a margin improvement in both the On Premise business and the AOD business. So, again, it gets into the scale of the business and scale of the cost structure.

Really, I would say there was two -- there was two major cost reductions we did this year. If you recall, when we came into the year, we took out about $20 million annually in terms of operational efficiencies. Those are what I'd call more permanent in nature. Those are permanent parts of our cost structure. They -- so they survive this year, they'll survive COVID.

What we actioned really in late first quarter, early second quarter was an additional $30 million of cost really specifically in reaction to COVID. I would generally consider those more temporary in nature, things like travel expenses, some of our trade shows and things that didn't happen. We reduced contractors. And obviously those costs, as things normalize and things come back, obviously we'll get to traveling again, we'll get to the trade shows, and the contractor costs will come back as the growth comes back as well.

So -- but there is an element of -- again, if I look at just purely the organic business, there is an element of the improved profitability there, again 25% in the quarter, and part of that's coming from the $20 million we took out early in the year.

Kyle Peterson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And -- and I guess just continuing on the $30 million costs -- in extra kind of COVID related cost savings, how much of that was in the run rate in the 2Q numbers and how much of that will kind of start to flow through into 3Q? Is it about 50-50 or is it mostly kind of baked in the run rate right now?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

I think Q2 is probably a pretty good indicator. Again, it has the full amount that we took out early in the year, and we auctioned the $30 million pretty quickly. And if we look at the course of the year, Q2 probably had the biggest impact because a lot of things really kind of -- I don't want to say they came to a halt, but certainly things like travel and a lot of the trade shows and things have just really gone. So the benefit of that in our P&L -- we saw a lot of that benefit in Q2. Obviously, as we, in Q3 and Q4, when we start to see travel pick up, those costs will start to come back a bit. But I think Q2 is a good indicator of the full amount of cost benefit for a -- for a 90-day period.

And the only other thing I'd go back to on -- you had mentioned you're focused more on the gross margin in your question. Remember, on the biller side of the business, there is interchange costs with that revenue. So when I said the revenue declined in Q2 on the tax side of $16 million, there is a pretty sizable interchange costs that goes with that, and so -- that's in the cost of goods sold. So we really have less of an impact on the Company at the net revenue level and the EBITDA level as a result of that tax -- those tax payments moving out.

Kyle Peterson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then I guess last one from me and then I'll step back from the queue -- but just wanted to get -- the services revenue came in a bit lighter than our expectation. Is there anything noisy going along there or is it just a little less demand during COVID? Just want to try to get the sense of when we might see some signs of stabilization there.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

I wouldn't say anything in particularly noisy. I mean, we were able to continue projects during the last 90 days. If you look at our -- if you look at our new bookings, we had more new bookings in the quarter in On Demand and we actually saw the decline in On Premise. On Premise is where we see the sales related to services work. So there is obviously a drop-off in the On Premise business in terms of services sales, and that will -- that will impact Q2. It may impact us a little more in the second half, but nothing other -- nothing other than that. It's not there has been a change in terms of what we're doing in terms of our services portfolio. I would say, part of it's COVID and part of it's just the lower sales in the quarter.

Kyle Peterson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

All right. Thanks for the color. Nice quarter. Thanks, guys.

George Frederick Sutton -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Good morning, Odilon and Scott. So we attended a interesting webinar you guys hosted about real-time payments, but one of the key themes really has been that real-time has been accelerated. When does this become a revenue driver in your view in the US or does it remain sort of a European-centric factor and how would you quantify the near-term addressable market?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Maybe I take that and then Odilon can add some color. Obviously, the biggest growth we've seen in real-time is outside of US but -- and that's both on new logos as well as add-ons to selling our real-time capability to our existing customer base. And we mentioned a -- an Asian customer that purchased real-time this quarter. That that was revenue in quarter, that was an On Premise sale, so that converts pretty quickly. But most of the growth we've -- has come from overseas. Obviously, our US banks are -- we're selling that in addition when we -- especially when we go on with renewals. But in terms of a real tipping point in the US, I'm not sure when that will be. But certainly a lot of our growth in the -- 20 plus percent growth that we've seen over the last few years has -- a lot of that's really come in from overseas.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks. Just to complement, I think -- also we saw bookings are growing 50% plus, right, so that still is the trend. We are very much focused behind real-time payments, and that will be one of our pillars -- continue to be one of our pillars of growth. It already represents more than 10% of our revenue, so it's significant. And also, the other place that you can expect a lot of growth is emerging markets outside of US and Europe. So, I think very much real-time is around the globe and specifically emerging markets.

George Frederick Sutton -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Just to clarify, did you say bookings for real-time were up 60% [Phonetic]? Or [Speech Overlap]

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, 50 [Phonetic] plus percent, yeah, in a quarter, yeah.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

60 [Phonetic].

George Frederick Sutton -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

And then, a quick follow-up. So you picked up on Visa, Mastercard and some others expanding click to pay to 80 new countries. Can you talk about that a bit, sort of how are you involved and could that be a meaningful volume and revenue opportunity?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Well, we wouldn't speak to anything in particular with any of our customers or any of our partners in terms of -- obviously we're heavily involved, both going direct in real-time initiatives and also working via our partnership with Mastercard already under the VocaLink partnership that we have.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think you can expect a lot of activity [Indecipherable] behind real-time payments and that will encompass alliances, that will encompass us going by ourselves. But it will be a clear area of focus for us.

George Frederick Sutton -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys. Congrats on the quarter.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Brett Richard Huff -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Good afternoon, guys -- good morning, guys. Hope you're doing well.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Brett.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brett.

Brett Richard Huff -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Two questions from me. I'll ask them both and then I'll get off. One is, really good bookings quarter surprisingly to us just given that we had seen some banks kind of pause spending. I think you said you had a couple of merchant deals in there. But wondering if you could give us an update on what banks are looking at buying and kind of their tenure of how they're thinking about spending. And then number two, I think you highlighted a little bit some of your initiatives that you can start working on. I think sales execution and maybe sales reorganization was one of them. Can you just tell us a little bit more about that and kind of when we should maybe start seeing some of the fruits of that [Technical Issues]? Thanks.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Maybe, Odilon, I'll take the first one.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

The new bookings growth in the quarter, up 6% year-over-year in a COVID quarter, that's probably pretty good. Q2 is not typically our strongest bookings quarter, in fairness. But like I said, we had a lot more growth -- we had a high growth in the On Demand business., w actually saw a decline in the On Premise business. But the growth we saw was actually -- most of it really wasn't from banks. Our two biggest net new logos, one was a biller customer and the other was our secure e-commerce solution, so merchant solution. And then our biggest add-on was in real-time. So a lot of the growth we saw in the quarter was from billers, merchants and then, as Odilon mentioned, the real-time up 65%. So...

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah...

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

And I'm not necessarily -- I wouldn't necessarily say that that's an indicator that banks aren't spending, but I'm just saying, for the quarter, that's where we really saw our growth.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think -- I think -- but we did see, as Scott said, some impact on On Premise new bookings. So clearly there are some clients that are delaying the decision, yeah. So that's consistent to what you heard before. Just our On Demand business did wonderful and that's what offset on the total bookings part. So we -- and we would expect that that trend on the On Premise will continue. For us, it's a timing issue only because our products are, as you know, mission-critical. So it's a question of time when we're going to be able to sign those clients. But yes, there are some impacts on that. That's consistent to what you have been seeing. I think that's the first question.

The second one on the execution. Just going to give you some data that we are working with our consultants and external team to date. In sales, for example, in the sales organization, we are going to centralize the sales organization. We are hiring a Chief Revenue Officer. I think we're going to have announcement as soon as next week about the name of that Chief Revenue Officer. And by centralizing that, just to give an idea how agile we're going to be, you can expect three levels of management between the CEO and the sales rep around the globe. So that give us an idea about the kind of change that we are going to be doing and how agile we are going to be. And together with that, we are revising everything. We're revising how we build compensation, how we manage the pipeline, how we evaluate the pipeline detail by detail on that. So you can expect, again, a very nimble, agile organization with decision power really in the field and with a strong process behind it.

Brett Richard Huff -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking the follow-up. I just wanted to see if you could provide us any insight into the ongoing process of some of the -- larger contract expansions in the pipeline and do you have any thoughts on timing there.

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I mean, we -- I think we said earlier this year that we were -- just to be clear, we weren't expecting any of those or forecasted any of those in this year's guidance. But obviously we continue to have conversations with our customers and even net new logos on a large -- large new opportunity. So nothing that I would say we're expecting here before the end of the year.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay. I guess one of my understandings was that when a customer goes through a large merger, they need to renegotiate the contract they got before they can consolidate their payment operations. Is not -- is that not the case?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Well, no -- yeah, I would say it's generally the case because the license is very specific to the contracting user and their -- it's very specific to the usage. So if they were to actually expand that use to other parts of their operation, acquired operation, then, yeah, it would have to be recontracted. I will point out that, and we mentioned this earlier in the year too, one of the large mergers, they actually executed their renewal early. If you recall, it was a renewal from next year. They actually renewed it back in the first half of this year. So they've recommitted to the next five years. Now, that is what, specifically what they're -- what they're using today. So it's not an expanded deal, but it's a recommitment to our technology for the next five years and that was [Indecipherable] to renew next year.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay. All right. Thank you. And then, Odilon, just a question for you. I mean, do you see kind of the mix, the customer mix shifting at all in your outlook in terms of where you see opportunities from US banks, global banks, emerging markets increasing importance of the merchant channel? Can you talk a little bit about how you see that the -- can you maybe -- [Indecipherable] more of the sales coming from which of those -- which of those verticals over the next [Indecipherable]?

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, no, thanks for the question. You can expect a more -- a much more focused organization going forward. So we will have some pillars [Technical Issues] accelerate significantly. One of the pillars will be real-time payments. So that will continue to be accelerated. A part of it is already at the 60% plus growth in bookings that we have referred to and we are going to be -- continue to push that big time.

I think the other area of focus definitely that we're going to be seeing is emerging markets. We are defining a concept called fighting unit which is the intersection between geography rather than segment, and you're going to have around 20 fighting units around the globe that we are going to be investing heavily behind it. If you put all of that together, I can anticipate to you that real-time payments, overall, it's going to be an area of focus and emerging market, specifically, will be also an area of focus.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Helpful. Thank you.

Joseph Anthony Vafi -- Canaccord Genuity Corp. -- Analyst

Hey guys, good morning. Just a follow-up on the real-time deals in the quarter, the Indonesian bank and Rabo, just to get a feel for how competitive are these -- are these types of situations for I guess the new customers, I guess, especially on the real-time front. And then secondly, do you think we see M&A for -- during -- or, I guess, I know you're going through some organizational changes. Does M&A come after the organizational changes are done or could we see M&A while things are still being optimized here? Thanks a lot.

Odilon Almeida -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I will start. Yeah. I will start with the last one and I will give the first one to Scott. I think we are always looking at the M&A, right. We always like -- I have deals on my table that comes all the time and we are always looking into that. My very -- my focus now is really organic growth. I think we need to start and show this organic growth. And M&A could happen while we are doing this if we got like a spectacular accretive option. But at this point, my focus and the organizational focus is to assure that we position the Company for continuous profitable growth. Scott?

Scott Behrens -- Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think when it comes to the real-time, we have the relationships with the largest banks in the world and have for a long time with our -- with our retail payments engine. So in a lot of cases, we're a -- we're a natural to provide the real-time capability. So a lot of our success is coming from just selling into that existing base, whether it's a new application or expanding on some of the -- some of the real-time capabilities that they already have.

So on the net new logo, that's probably going to be more in what I'd call more in the central infrastructure where we -- they can either procure it as a licensed software, which is really our model, or if they want somebody to operate it, that's typically going to be provided by somebody else. And so, I would say probably more competitive in the central infrastructures but in terms of the connectivity to those central infrastructures, we're just a natural fit with our existing large bank customer base throughout the world.

Joseph Anthony Vafi -- Canaccord Genuity Corp. -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. Very helpful.

Operator

John Kraft -- Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

Well, thanks, everybody, for dialing in and your interest. We look forward to catching up in the following weeks. Have a good day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.