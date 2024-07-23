ACI Worldwide Extends Partnership With Worldpay To Enhance Global Merchant Payment Solutions

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide (ACIW) and Worldpay, a provider of payment processing solutions, announced a continuation of their longstanding partnership. As per the agreement, ACI will maintain essential infrastructure for Worldpay, bolstering support for merchants worldwide. ACI's advanced payments software solutions will enable Worldpay to uphold industry-leading stability and ensure widespread payments acceptance for its global merchant base.

Worldpay delivers payments technology and solutions that enable merchants to accept and process in-store, online and mobile electronic payments. The company processes more than $2 trillion of transaction volume per year for more than one million merchant locations, including blue-chip customers.

