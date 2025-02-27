ACI WORLDWIDE Earnings Results: $ACIW Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACI WORLDWIDE ($ACIW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $453,040,000, missing estimates of $460,771,230 by $-7,731,230.

ACI WORLDWIDE Insider Trading Activity

ACI WORLDWIDE insiders have traded $ACIW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W BEHRENS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,749 shares for an estimated $3,382,966

ADALIO T SANCHEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,750 shares for an estimated $558,196 .

. ABRAHAM KURUVILLA (Chief Technology Officer) sold 5,400 shares for an estimated $300,834

ACI WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of ACI WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

