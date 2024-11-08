ACI Worldwide downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $60, up from $57, post the Q3 report. While ACI is on a better track for higher growth with strong margins over the next few years, a large portion of the improved outlook is reflected in the 140% move in the shares over the last year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.