News & Insights

Stocks
ACIW

ACI Worldwide downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

November 08, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $60, up from $57, post the Q3 report. While ACI is on a better track for higher growth with strong margins over the next few years, a large portion of the improved outlook is reflected in the 140% move in the shares over the last year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACIW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACIW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.