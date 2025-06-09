Markets
ACIW

ACI Worldwide Confirms Q2, FY25 Outlook; Names Robert Leibrock CFO, Succeeding Scott Behrens

June 09, 2025 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), a payments technology firm, on Monday reaffirmed its second quarter and fiscal 2025 financial guidance, expecting 7% to 9% growth over 2024 on an FX-adjusted basis, and in line with the long-term growth targets.

Further, the firm announced the appointment of Robert Leibrock as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1. Leibrock succeeds Scott Behrens, who is retiring following nearly two decades at ACI.

The new CFO joins ACI from open hybrid cloud technology firm Red Hat, Inc., where he currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and CFO.

Leibrock joined Red Hat in 2022 as Senior Vice President and CFO. His role expanded to include the COO title in February 2025. Before joining Red Hat, he spent around 20 years at IBM in senior roles across the CFO and Software organizations.

Thomas Warsop, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide, said, "His extensive experience leading finance organizations in global, complex environments, particularly in cloud and SaaS-focused businesses, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy. His strategic acumen and proven financial expertise position him well to drive our financial discipline and operational excellence."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACIW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.