ACI Worldwide Confirms Q2, FY25 Outlook; Names Robert Leibrock CFO, Succeeding Scott Behrens

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), a payments technology firm, on Monday reaffirmed its second quarter and fiscal 2025 financial guidance, expecting 7% to 9% growth over 2024 on an FX-adjusted basis, and in line with the long-term growth targets.

Further, the firm announced the appointment of Robert Leibrock as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1. Leibrock succeeds Scott Behrens, who is retiring following nearly two decades at ACI.

The new CFO joins ACI from open hybrid cloud technology firm Red Hat, Inc., where he currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and CFO.

Leibrock joined Red Hat in 2022 as Senior Vice President and CFO. His role expanded to include the COO title in February 2025. Before joining Red Hat, he spent around 20 years at IBM in senior roles across the CFO and Software organizations.

Thomas Warsop, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide, said, "His extensive experience leading finance organizations in global, complex environments, particularly in cloud and SaaS-focused businesses, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy. His strategic acumen and proven financial expertise position him well to drive our financial discipline and operational excellence."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.